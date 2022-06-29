ALYCE ELLEN (HARVIE) SHOENHARD

Alyce Ellen Shoenhard, age 94 of Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully in her apartment at Silver Springs on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Born March 24, 1928, in Aberdeen, SD, Alyce was the daughter of Robert and Alyce (Gibbon) Harvie. The family moved to Roseburg, OR in 1937. She attended school in Roseburg and was the Salutatorian of the Class of 1946. While volunteering at a hospital during World War II, she met Rachael Rutter, who asked her to write to her brother Jim Shoenhard serving in the Pacific Theater. On Mar 13, 1946, Jim showed up at her door in Roseburg. They were married on August 13, 1947, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg, OR. Together they raised six children, moving several times across several states. They retired to Green Valley, AZ in 1987. Alyce was a loving and devoted wife. She cared for her husband following a series of heart attacks until he passed away on Jun 30, 1989, after 42 years of marriage.
Alyce attended the University of Oregon, Oregon State College and Mankato State University earning her bachelor’s degree in 1977. She worked part time at Waseca Mutual Insurance as an administrator, making sure she was home for her children, and helped at Bird’s Eye during corn pack when needed. Family life revolved around faith, family, and work. Alyce enjoyed music, musical theater, crossword puzzles, and playing duplicate bridge where she earned Bronze Life Master and was a Certified Director and teacher. She was a voracious reader and loved to travel to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the beauty of nature.
Alyce is survived by six children Kathy (Richard), Janet, Mary Alyce (Tim), Jim, Tom and Kurt; grandchildren: Jennifer (Roland), Ian (Michelle), James, Michael, David, Erin, Jessica, Ryan (Hannah), Caitlin (Tommy), Sean (Danielle), Caleb (Allyson), Rachel (Danny), Hannah and Lindsey; great-grandchildren: Grace, Javier, Gabriel, Matthew, Aislin, Saoirse, Rose, Valerie, Arthur, Harvey and Maggie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, brother Robert, sister Betty Ann, two baby sons: James Robert Jr. and Joseph, and baby daughter, Teresa.
Alyce’s family would like to thank all the care givers and staff at Silver Springs and Arista Hospice for the wonderful care she received.
The rosary will be prayed starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on June 30, 2022, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley. Interment will follow at Green Valley Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, The Society of St Vincent de Paul of Arizona, Parkinson' Support Group of Green Valley or other charity of your choice.