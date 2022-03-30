Alpheus Theodore (Ted) de la Mare III passed away peacefully in his home in Green Valley, Arizona on March 14, 2022 at the age of 89.
Ted was born on June 7, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey. The only son of Alpheus Theodore de la Mare Jr. and Mary (Duryee) de la Mare.
After graduating from Fair Lawn Senior High in 1950, Ted went on to live a humble yet full life that impacted so many people. Ted’s job history includes radio and TV engineering, serving in the Army, scuba instructor for the YMCA, Fire Fighter and eventual Fire Chief for the Borough of Fair Lawn, and owning his own company that built the computer controllers and power plant simulators.
His hobbies included getting his pilot's license and making flights around the country, scuba diving in Florida, Bimini, and Puerto Rico, racing and jumping motocross bikes, music producing, researching new technology, and always finding a way to incorporate photography and videography into all his other interests.
In the mid-1980s Ted made the choice to retire early to take care of his mother. After moving a few more times, in the early 2000s he finally decided to settle down in Green Valley. He quickly got involved volunteering to help build the current building for Sahuarita First Assembly of God.
In his retirement years in Green Valley, Ted always stayed active. You could find Ted volunteering at his church in the mornings and then swimming at the neighborhood pool in the afternoon. He also loved spending time with his kitties, taking and printing photos, and occasionally still helping fix someone’s computer.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday April 9, 2022 at Sahuarita First Assembly, 18180 S La Canada Dr, Sahuarita, AZ 85629.
