Alma Fay Shepherd Pattillo, age 80, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 in
Tucson, AZ, after her long fight against cancer. Alma was born in Hollis,
AR, and loved working in her yard, sewing and fishing.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Pattillo, daughter Regina Asmussen and son-in-law Steve Asmussen, her brother Harold Shepherd, and sister-in-law Opal Shepherd of Hollis, AR.
A Funeral Service will take place at 1 pm on Dec. 3 at Desert Sunset Funeral Home, 3081 W. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ.
