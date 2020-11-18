ALLEN RANDOLPH (AR) McDONALD JR.

AR was a 20-year Green Valley resident. His work as Plant Manager for a metal fabrication facility in Nogales, Sonora, MX brought him to Southern Arizona, and the wonderful friends and life in Green Valley kept him here after retirement.
AR departed this life Nov. 10, 2020 at his home at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra, his son Allen III and wife Mari, and five grandchildren, Alexa, Penny and Elizabeth McDonald and Hailey and Zachary Trueblood.
AR was preceded in death by his daughter Erika Trueblood, his parents and four siblings.
Services will be held in Arkansas at a later date due to the COVID pandemic.