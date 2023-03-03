Allen James Saterbak

Allen James Saterbak

Allen James Saterbak left this world on February 28, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on October 25, 1940, to Elvin and Helen (Linnee) Saterbak. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School as a National Scholarship recipient and was a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he was principal tympanist in the Luther College Band, a soloist with the Chapel Choir and starred in the senior opera.

Al joined the United States Air Force and was trained as a bombardier on B-52's. He married Cordelia Gotoski in 1963. They had two children, Julie and Kurt. After Al resigned as a captain in the Air Force in 1967, he entered Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was ordained in the ELCA and served parishes in Minnesota and North Carolina.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?