Jan. 24, 1930 to Oct. 8, 2019
Alice J. Kessler passed away Oct. 8, 2019 at LifeCare Center in Longmont, CO. She was 89 years old.
Alice was born on Jan. 24, 1930 in Fairfax, MN to Carl and Frances Jenson. She grew up in Anoka, MN where she met her first husband Clifford Swartout. They were married in 1949; he preceded her in death in 1992. In 1995, Alice married Richard Kessler and he preceded her in death in 2009.
Alice moved to Golden, CO in 1963 and retired to Green Valley, AZ in 1983. In 2011, she moved to Longmont, CO to be closer to family.
Alice enjoyed a professional career as County Clerk in MN, and as a secretary at Bankers Life and Casualty in CO. Alice was of the Catholic faith and attended Our Lady of Fatima in Colorado, Our Lady of the Valley in Arizona and St. Francis of Assisi in Longmont.
Alice was a kind, caring and compassionate lady. She enjoyed many leisure activities: golfing, bowling and being active at the Elks Lodge. Other favorites were spending time with family, playing cards and board games, baking cookies, and cooking big dinners.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; two brothers Elmer and Morris Jenson, and her sister Myrtle Osberg.
She is survived by her daughters Janet (Jerry) Dewlen of Longmont, CO; Joyce (Brian) Miller of Clovis, CA, and Joan (Joe) Giglio of Overland Park, KS; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Our Lady of the Valley Parrish, Green Valley, AZ. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
