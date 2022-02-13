Alex Pavlin passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2022 at his home in Chandler, AZ. He was surrounded by his family at his passing.
Alex was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Beaver County, PA, the first son of Alex and Verna Pavlin. He was known to his family and friends as Sonny. Alex grew up in Ellwood City, PA, with his sister Bertha and his brother John. He attended nearby Slippery Rock College, where he earned his associate’s degree in business. In 1950, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, and went off for training atParris Island, SC. After basic training, he was deployed briefly to Europe, then to Camp Pendleton in CA, and eventually to serve in the DMZ in Korea. Alex earned the Purple Heart in Korea, and was discharged as a Corporal in 1953.
In 1954, Alex married Joan Campbell of Butler, PA, and they had three children, sons Steven and Michael, and daughter Michele. In the early 1960s, the family relocated to southern California and Alex settled into a lifelong career as an executive in the finance industry. Shortly after moving to California, a second daughter, Juliette joined their family.
Alex and Joann retired to Green Valley, AZ and spent many happy years there. In between traveling and cruise trips, Alex volunteered at the White Elephant charity and the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Tucson. Alex made several trips back to Korea over the years, where the Korean people and government honored him and his fellow Marines for their service in saving the country during the war.
Alex was a loving and patient husband, and a doting and caring father. He was extremely proud of his service in the Marine Corps, and stayed actively in touch with other veterans whose friendships he had made over the years. He was, above all, a good and decent man who always gave the very best that he could, whether in his marriage, or raising his children, or in his job at work, or caring for friends. We will all miss him terribly, but we will have wonderful memories of what a great guy he was, forever.
Alex is survived by his sons Steven and Michael, daughter Michele, sons-in-law Tom Olsen and James Colello, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Alex will be laid to rest with military honors at National Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 11AM.
