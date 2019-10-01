Albert R. Gaxiola
2-9-1935 to 9-25-2019
Al was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California, and was one of six children. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a young man, and bore this disciplined character and carriage with a constrained grace throughout the remainder of his life. He served in the Korean war as a communications officer. His experience and facility with these systems influenced the balance of his career, which began at Convair and General Dynamics Electronic divisions in San Diego. His natural skill set, in combination with his keen insight into managing a large team, led to his directorship of the Honeywell facility, also in San Diego.
Early in his life, Al developed a love for drawing and painting, building model airplanes, playing the guitar, and generally figuring out how anything worked. Later in his life, he enjoyed woodworking and furniture making in his well-appointed home shop.
While often hard to know, Al was a man of unparalleled integrity, and will be dearly missed as father, grandfather, and the last of his generation.
He passed away peacefully in the loving embrace of his daughter-in-law, Suzy Gaxiola on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Casa Bonita, Memory Care Unit in Green Valley.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Antone and Alice Gaxiola; his siblings, James, Helen, Donna, Antonette, and Delores; his second wife, Janice; and his daughter Andrea. He is survived by his son, Mark, daughter-in-law, Suzy, and their children; Spencer and Sumner.
Al moved to Green Valley fifteen years ago and enjoyed participating in The Senior Games, and regularly played bocce and pickleball until his health declined.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arroyo Gardens and Casa Bonita for the kindness and gentle care they provided to Albert in the last six months of his life.
A celebration of life will be held on October 19, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., at the Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley. If you have fond memories of Al to share with his family, your presence would be most welcome. Historic Canoa Ranch is hosting their Annual Anza Day earlier in the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Because of Albert’s lineage, which includes many ancestors who traveled with the Anza Expedition, his Celebration of Life will be a private extension of this public event.