A hero among us has died. Commander Alan Spenser Lee USN was born in Long Beach, CA, 22 June 1922. He died 16 January 2022 at Green Valley, AZ.
He came from a long service family. He was born to Captain Lamar Lee USN and Mrs. Edna Walsh Lee, both of whom predeceased him. He was predeceased by all his siblings: brothers Rear Admiral Lamar Lee, Jr. USN, Captain Charles R. Lee USN, Colonel Lynn C. Lee USA and his sister Lois Lee Robert.
He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in 1940 by Congressman Monkeywitz of Connecticut. He graduated with distinction 9 June 1943 with the accelerated class of 1944 (due to WWII) as a member of the ninth company.
He married Jane Elizabeth Senter of Brunswick, Maine in her hometown on 16 July 1945, who predeceased him on 16 April 2019. They were married for 73 years. They had three children: Alan S. Lee, Jr., James S. Lee, who predeceased him on 28 Jan. 2019, and Elizabeth L. Burnham. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom survive him.
Commander Lee served in DASHIELL (DD-659), DAYTON (CL-105), MISSOURI (BB-64) WISCONSIN (BB-63) and WASP-(CVS-18). He was a designated naval aviator and served in Observation Squadron Two (VO-2BC), Scout Observation Service Unit (SOSU-2), Fleet Aircraft Service Squadron Three (FASRON-3), Patrol Squadron Forty-Nine (VP-49), and as Executive Officer and Commanding office of Patrol Squadron Forty-Five (VP-45). He served on the staff of Commander Fleet Air Wings, Atlantic Fleet (COMFAIRWINGSLANT).
He enjoyed technical assignments at the Bureau of Aeronautics, Bureau of Naval Weapons and the Office of Naval Research. He received higher education at the Naval Post Graduate School and Harvard University. He served ashore at NAS Ottumwa, NAS Pensacola, and NAS Norfolk. While serving in patrol squadrons he was based on board CURRITUCK (AV-7) and GREENWICH BAY (AVP-XX) in addition to deploying to bases throughout the Atlantic Ocean area.
Commander Lee retired from the Navy April 1, 1965, to accept a position as Chief Scientist with the Curtis-Wright Corporation in NJ. Following his employment as chief scientist, he conducted independent technical analysis in physics and engineering. He did his civic duty in a volunteer ambulance corps in NJ as an Emergency Medical Technician. He was a life member of several technical, professional and veteran organizations.
Commander Lee lived and enjoyed life with his beloved wife Jane to the fullest. His last wishes were that God bless the United States Navy, the United States of America, his wife, children and their spouses, grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren and all surviving classmates, wives and widows.
Commander Lee was cremated, and his ashes and those of his beloved wife, Jane S. Lee, will be inurned at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium at Annapolis 17 October 2022.