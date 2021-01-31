Alan Mackey born Sept. 8, 1947, in Long Island, New York. He was one of three children (Paul and Sharon) to George and Audrey Mackey. He attended Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York graduating in 1965. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. In the early '70s he moved to Colorado. Alan worked for an alcoholic beverage service company and lived in Morrison, Colorado with his then-wife Susan.
In mid-1970s, Alan changed careers and began working as a programmer for Cherry Creek School District where he met and married his second wife, Marsha Vranish, nee Abeyta. In May 1979 he began working for the Denver Regional Transportation District. He retired from RTD in the late '90s and moved to Arizona with his then-wife Romana Mackey, nee Christopher. Later in his life he meet his significant other, Beth Cederleaf.
Alan was very active throughout his life and enjoyed skiing, running, playing tennis, and golf. During his high school years, he was on the Junior Varsity football team and played basketball. In the '80s he was a member of the Highlands Ranch, Colorado Jaycees where he was very involved in community service. Most recently he worked as a caregiver at La Posada Assisted Living facility in Green Valley, Arizona. Although he was from Long Island, he loved his western wear and country music.
Alan is survived by his two children, Lindsey Hill (Derrick), and Michael Mackey, and one granddaughter, Jaelynn Hill. During his life, he was married three times to Susan, Marsha, Romana and was in a long-term relationship with Beth Cedarleaf. His extended family Megan, Shawn, Alec, Ava Martin, Tina Thronesbury, and Cindy Amack will all miss him greatly.
Alan was known for his flirtatious ways and his arsenal of corny jokes. He shared his love through acts of kindness, smiles, and laughter. He was loved by everyone who ever met him. He was a loyal friend with a compassionate heart. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
For his memorial, please send donations to La Posada Assisted Living, 635 S Park Centre Ave, Green Valley, AZ 85614. 520-648-8131