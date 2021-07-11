Alan James Zachman of Green Valley entered into eternal life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. “Al” was born on July 7, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana, the oldest child of Harvey and June Zachman of St. Cloud, MN area. The family soon relocated back to Minnesota and settled in Minneapolis. Six other siblings were to follow: Gail, Gary, Daniel, Fred, Betsy, and Mary.
Al attended Elementary school at St. Phillips Catholic School in Minneapolis; and he graduated from North High School in 1969.
In 1967, he met “Jeannie,” the love of his life, and they wed in 1970 shortly after Alan enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force took Al and Jeannie to Omaha, Nebraska, where their son, Eric Jon Zachman was born in 1971.
Alan’s next assignment was in Val D’Or, Quebec, Canada in 1973 where both Jeannie and Al learned to speak French. After Alan’s discharge from the military, the family moved back to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, where they bought their first home and Al began his studies at the University of Minnesota. He graduated with a BSBA in Accounting with high distinction in 1977.
Searching for a Master’s program in Taxation led Al to move his family to Denver, Colorado. While working full time, he earned his Masters in Taxation from the University of Denver in 1983. Alan was employed by Arthur Andersen & Co, and also worked in the Tax Departments of Adolph Coors and Vicorp Restaurants. Then, Al decided to open his own tax practice in downtown Denver.
From 1987 to 1997, Al and Jeannie welcomed eight Foreign Exchange Students into their home: three from Spain, and five from France. This led to several trips to Europe later on to attend weddings and enabled them to forge lasting relationships with the families.
By 1998, the sunny, dry climate of Southern Arizona began calling Al and Jeannie away from the cold Colorado winters.
Both Al and Jeannie studied to become Arizona Realtors in their new location of Green Valley with Alan’s aunt, Joanne Johnson, being instrumental in encouraging them to relocate to this unique part of the country.
Al is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Daniel and Frederick; Aunt Joanne Johnson, and cousin Christopher Johnson. Al is survived by Jeannie, his beloved wife of over 50 years; Son, Eric, along with his wife, Georgia, and their children, Gracia, Nate, Will and Layla, all of Minneapolis; Sisters: Gail Zachman (Mechanicsville, VA), Betsy Zachman (Augusta, GA), and Mary Sabre (Edina, MN) and Brother, Gary Zachman (Aurora, CO); Cousin, Craig Johnson (Green Valley) and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Kathy and Cary Tutelman (Edina, MN), Mary and Jim Kandels (Two Harbors, MN), Tom and Denise Ramisch (White Bear Lake, MN); James Ramisch (St. Paul, MN); Peg Simons (White Bear Lk, MN), and Christine and Dave Holm (St. Paul, MN).
A Celebration of Life for Alan will be held at Amado Baptist Church in Amado, AZ on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2 pm. A light luncheon/dessert will be served in the Fellowship Hall immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alan’s favorite charity, the Nogales Crossroads Rescue Mission, 338 Morley Ave., Nogales, AZ 85628.
1st Corinthians 2:9 — But as it was written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither has entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.