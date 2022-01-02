ALAN DeLUCCIO

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Alan Mariano DeLuccio was born in Lynwood, California on May 11, 1954. He was a loving husband to his surviving wife Juliane, whom he married on April 3, 2010. He is survived by siblings Diane (Bob) Solomon and Brian (Aimee) DeLuccio; children Ryan (Caren), Vincent (Schlomit), Nicolas (Rachelle); 5 grandchildren, Molly, Vincent, Ashlynn, Elizabeth, and Yarden.
His career was mostly spent as a real estate agent and a teacher, where he was affectionately called "Mr. D" by his students. He was a singer and bass player in his beloved band, Flight, and regarded as a man who could "fix anything.”
Alan and his wife retired and moved to Green Valley March of 2020. They loved traveling around the country in their motorhome and singing Karaoke at the Elks with many loving, caring and fun friends. Alan was fun to be around for his sense of humor and ability to make people laugh. When Alan got to know someone, he cared deeply for them and would do anything to help a friend.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone