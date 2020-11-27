Agnes M. Simms passed away Monday, November 23, in Green Valley, AZ. Agnes was born March 15, 1930, near Pittsfield, IL, the daughter of Frank and Isabel McGreevy McCartney. She graduated from Pittsfield High School and attended the University of Illinois majoring in Physical Education.
She married Roger C. Simms on September 9, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pittsfield. Following her marriage, they lived near Oswego, IL, for 4 years and then moved to the Gibson City area. Later they lived at Bayles Lake, Loda, IL, and then in Sidney, IL, for 20 years. In 2010, she and her husband moved to Green Valley, AZ.
Agnes was employed by Monsanto for 5 years, and was licensed in real estate since 1964. She and Roger formed the Simms Draggin’ S Reality company in 1996. Agnes spent most of her adult life being an outstanding mother and volunteer. Her volunteer efforts included serving as a scout leader, counselor for art schools, church work, and school board member.
Agnes’s main passion in volunteering was with the GFWC Illinois Federation of Women’s Club serving as its president from 1982-84, and the State Junior Director from 1968-70. She was proud to be the leader of a volunteer group of 40,000 women and enjoyed many special friendships. She served in many other capacities and was especially proud to serve as a trustee for the Brain Research Foundation in Chicago for 10 years. At the age of 80, and with limited vision, Agnes wrote her book, “A Journey of Love,” highlighting her experience volunteering in the Illinois Women’s Club.
Agnes was a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and was a founding member of the “Save the Chief” organization.
She is survived by her husband Roger of 69 years; two sons, Scott Simms (Cheri) of Butler, MO, and Todd Simms of Seibert, CO; two daughters, Debora Patterson (Bill) Bettendorf, IA, and Diane Cretin (Lee), Santa Rosa, CA; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and her brother Dan McCartney, Quincy, IL. Two sisters and two brothers proceeded her in death.
In her recent years, Agnes valued special friends in Green Valley from Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and Friends In Deed. A special thank you to her friend Gina Perez for the love and support you gave her this past year.