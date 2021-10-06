If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Adrian "Malecho" Blanco passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, after a battle with cancer. He was a fighter and he fought hard until the very end. But it was simply time for him to be in peace in paradise, where he can watch over his loved ones and explore the wonders of the universe.
Adrian was a devoted father and a hard worker. When given a task to complete he would tackle it head and heart on, giving his 100%. He was always willing to help anyone in need, could always make you laugh and is continuously beloved and cherished by many. He loved the outdoors and had a creative soul. There was never a rock or a stick on the ground that he didn't pick up and see more in. His three children have fond memories of camping and fishing trips with Dad when they were little. As the children grew, he loved and supported them in every one of their own adventures they found themselves in.
Adrian was born in Tucson, Arizona on May 14, 1962. He is preceded in death by his father Jesus and his brother Tony. He is survived by his mother Felicitas, his nine siblings: Pete, Javie, Jesus Jr, Rosie, Hector, Yolie, Isabel, Ben and Mary, as well as his many nieces and nephews; and his three children Ashley, Shannon and Adrian Jesus and his four grandchildren Auden, Logan, Caroline and Evelynn. Condolences may be sent to 624 S Abrego Dr, Green Valley, 85629.