ADA M. ANDERSON

Ada Anderson, 91, passed away April 11, 2020, in Green Valley, Ariz. She was born on Nov. 7, 1928, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Ada was raised at her mother’s Pike Bay View Resort on East Gull Lake, Minnesota, near the government dam. There, she assisted with the many tasks needed to operate a family resort, including helping construct cabins, as a fishing guide, and much more.
Ada graduated from Brainerd High School and worked as an operator at the telephone company. She married Francis “Babe” Anderson, the love of her life, on Feb. 4, 1950, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
Ada was a talented wife and mother. She was a sharpshooter, fisherwoman, antique furniture refinisher, excellent seamstress and cook, and family photographer. Along with Babe, she raised their four children — teaching them to love learning, the outdoors, swimming in Gull Lake, pursuing their dreams, and having faith in God.
In 1971, Ada joined Babe in real estate when he became a broker and they established Babe Anderson Realty in Brainerd. In 1979, they moved to Green Valley, Arizona, where they continued in real estate until retirement, while enjoying the great game of golf.
Ada is greatly missed by her children, Jerry (Becky) Anderson, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Jodi (Kent) Schwen, Brainerd; Sara (Dean) Miller, Green Valley, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Babe, and their daughter, Laura.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to East Palms Mortuary and Cemetery. www.eastlawnpalmsmortuary.com