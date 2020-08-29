The state on Friday released requirements for resuming in-person visitations at long-term care facilities that are largely tied to the local level of COVID-19 community spread, similar to those released over the past month for schools and businesses closed in June.
But facilities may allow for indoor visits, regardless of community spread, when the following conditions are met:
- A visitor presents the facility with a negative COVID-19 test (either PCR or antigen, i.e. rapid test) less than 48 hours old.
- A visitor signs an attestation that they have isolated in the time between the sample was taken and the visit and is free of symptoms.
- The facility limits contact as much as possible, including a dedicated visitation space.
- The facility requires mask-wearing and hand-sanitizing.
- The facility maintains a visitor log for contact tracing purposes.
- The facility institutes enhanced cleaning and sanitation of visitation areas.
The state-set benchmarks for determining community spread — substantial, moderate and minimal — guide facilities on when they can resume “expanded in-person visitation.”
Indoor visitation should only resume, without the testing requirements, when minimal spread is reached and no outbreak has occurred at the facility for two weeks. An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed and linked cases among residents or staff.
Facilities can set additional precautions and policies determining: day, time, location and length of visits, number of visitors per visit, total number of daily visits.
Group activities for residents are allowed to resume; it is up to each facility to decide how and when.
The guidance can be found here: https://bit.ly/3luWaxK