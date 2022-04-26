Sahuarita voters will no longer need to consider whether the town should exercise eminent domain in acquiring a water company.
The Sahuarita Town Council walked back plans to put the acquisition of Farmers Water Co. to a vote. Instead, officials opted to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Global Water Resources, the corporation initially chosen for the sale.
After talks and a tour of Global Water Resources’ existing facilities, the private company and municipality plan to partner. The town’s initial approach had been to exercise eminent domain (condemnation) to take over Farmers — which was in the process of being sold to Global Water. That approach would have required a majority approval from Sahuarita voters.
Farmers Water, a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), signed a Letter of Intent in December to sell to Phoenix-based Global Water after having considered six buyers, including the town.
In order to expand in the future, the town has had its eye on 30,190 acres that it calls the Sahuarita East Conceptual Area Plan (SEACAP) east of Sahuarita. Because it is state-owned land, town officials believe there is a better shot at annexation if it owns Farmers Water because it will show it can serve the area with water and sewer.
“For me, it’s been an interesting journey,” Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said Monday in a council meeting. “At the time, we knew (Farmers Water Co.) would be for sale, we thought at the time we would be the best water provider.”
Murphy was among several town officials to tour Global Water’s facility in Maricopa.
“As a private entity, they chose to go with somebody else. We didn’t know at the time that it was Global,” Murphy added. “I had to change some of my thinking, to be frank, to be open-minded for this.”
The council unanimously approved the MOU and the subsequent action to cancel the election for the acquisition of Farmers Water Co.
“They wanted to protect citizens' interests,” said Chris Krygier, Global Water’s chief strategy officer. “Over the past couple months, we’ve spoken with town and staff and elected officials… They gave us an opportunity to show how we run our utilities.”
What does it mean?
The town and Global Water have agreed to hold monthly meetings and Global will give annual presentations to the town council.
According to the MOU, Global Water will “initially retain all existing FWC employees, subject to customary employment conditions” and will “offer industry-competitive compensation and benefits to retain and attract employees, including the current employees of FWC.”
And for customers?
Should Global Water look to increase FWC rates, the corporation would need to initiate proceedings through the Arizona Corporation Commission for approval.
Had the Town of Sahuarita took over ownership, rate increases would be achieved through public hearings and council approval.
Within the parameters of this agreement, the town council’s approval will not be required.
“While we would own Farmers, we have made a number of commitments to the town and to customers and residents that essentially says we’re gonna follow through on these commitments so the company is successful and the town is successful,” Krygier said.
Before Global Water undertakes those proceedings, Krygier said the company has agreed to meet with town leaders regularly and conduct community outreach.
Global Water has previously acquired six other Pima County water companies and operates 17 water utilities, including the recently acquired Las Quintas Serenas Water Co. headquartered in Green Valley.
Since its founding in 1959, FWC has grown to include 3,300 metered connections in a service area that now covers more than the entire farming operation. The company mainly services public water systems in parts of Sahuarita, Continental, Santa Rita Springs in Green Valley and Sahuarita Highlands. About 65% of its customers are outside Sahuarita.
Farmers Water will continue to be a regulated utility, subject to ACC rules and regulations. Next steps for Global Water will be undertaking proceedings with the agency to take over ownership.