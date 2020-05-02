Sahuarita to reopen
offices, parks
The Town of Sahuarita will reopen all town services and facilities May 8, including parks and restrooms.
That includes all counter services at Town Hall such as those conducted in the main lobby, town clerk office; planning and building lobby; and Anamax Recreation Center, although recreational programming may be delayed, according to town officials.
Town employees will be required to observe social distancing and follow CDC guidelines, and those in direct contact with the public will wear a protective mask until further notice.
Public park amenities in Sahuarita will reopen with the institution of additional cleaning protocols for public common areas such as playground equipment and restrooms.
The May 11 council meeting will be held in the Town Hall Council Chambers and is open to the public. More info: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/
Sahuarita Census
participation high
The Town of Sahuarita currently has the second highest self-response rate in the state for the 2020 census.
Sahuarita's response rate is 67 percent, just behind Oro Valley at nearly 70 percent. The national response rate is 54.3 percent; Arizona is 52.1 percent; and Pima County is 56.5 percent.
To complete the census, visit www.2020census.gov.
County conducting
restaurant survey
The Pima County Back To Business Steering Committee is seeking community input about restaurant safety for patrons and staff.
The county is taking a survey to gauge the public's tolerance for social distancing guidelines and restrictions. The intent is to gain insights that may help in planning for coming out of COVID-19 restrictions.
The survey can be completed quickly online and is comprised of two questions. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/2KSDAie.
I-19 closures
set in Tucson
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes on Interstate 19 between I-10 and Irvington Road tonight.
The closure will include the on-ramp at 29th Street.
ADOT plans to keep southbound I-19 closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Traffic can detour through Sixth Avenue and Park Avenue to Irvington Road or Silverlake Road to Mission Road, then south to Irvington Road.
I-19 lane closure
in Sahuarita
The Arizona Department of Transportation will reduce northbound Interstate 19 to one lane starting Tuesday night.
The restriction will be between Duval Mine Road and Sahuarita Road, while ADOT does bridge work between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Drive-in movie
series planned
The Town of Sahuarita will offer several upcoming drive-in movies at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park this month. Their drive in movies series starts on May 9 with a showing of "Sonic the Hedgehog." Following dates include "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" on May 16, "Trolls World Tour" on May 23, and "Playing with Fire" on May 30.
All films are PG and entry is free. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the films will start at 8 p.m.
Town facilities, including the park and restrooms, will be open by the kick-off of the series on May 9. People may view the movies from inside their vehicles or outside of them in the park, but are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing.
Election 2020
Republican Headquarters at Green Valley Village will re-open on Monday.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Initially, masks and social distancing are suggested.
Club meetings will resume at 9 a.m. May 7 with speakers Deborah McEwen, candidate for state House in LD2; and Lea Marquez Peterson, incumbent candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission. The meeting will be via Zoom. Info on joining: Call 520-869-2992 by Wednesday. Brown Bag Luncheons resume May 21 at noon, with Mark Workman, candidate for state Senate, followed by John Backer, candidate for Pima County Supervisor District 4 on May 28. Republican Headquarters is located in Green Valley Village, 101 S. LaCanada, Suite 60. Info, call Kay Kohler at 520-904-9103.