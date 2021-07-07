One person dies
in I-19 crash
A passenger in a car died late Tuesday in a crash that tied up northbound Interstate 19 near Pima Mine Road for 12 hours.
According to DPS, a tractor-trailer overturned onto its side at 11:24 p.m. and was partially blocking the right lane just south of Pima Mine Road. A passenger vehicle sideswiped the trailer and entered the median. Another passenger vehicle struck the trailer directly.
The drivers of the semi and the third vehicle were taken to a Tucson hospital. A passenger in the third vehicle died at the scene, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The road was backed up until about noon Wednesday, according to Sahuarita Police. At one point, the interstate was closed for about an hour as the semi was righted.