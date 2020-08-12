Car Nuts to hold
car cruise
The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts, a local group of car enthusiasts, will hold a car cruise on Aug. 25.
Members of the group will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the GV-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce parking lot before driving to Silver Springs, 500 W. Camino Encanto.
Anyone with an interesting car or truck is invited to join in on the cruise.
The car procession is open for spectators to watch.
Club President Carol Shelton said this is a way for members to get out for an activity and to give the public something fun to watch.
Providing scholarship to high students is a mission of the car club and Shelton said they’ve raised more than $23,000 in 2020 so far.
For more information visit www.carnuts.org.