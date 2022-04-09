Dante Arnold, a fifth-grader at Continental School, brought home a flier for pickleball last fall and asked his mom what it was.
“He thought the name of it was funny. I think that's what caught his interest. He wanted to see what it was about,” Holly Diaz said.
Mom's rule is that as long as Dante gets good grades and works hard, he can have his fun, too.
“I told him, ‘Try the sport, see if you like it,’” Diaz said. “If you don’t like it, at least you tried it and now you know.”
Dante has been playing since November and now he’s hooked. On April 28, he’ll compete in the inaugural Southern Arizona Youth Pickleball Tournament. The 11-point games will be in a round robin format and open to Southern Arizona youths in fourth through eighth grades. Teams can be boys, girls or mixed doubles and there is no entry fee.
“Putting this tournament together has been a dream of mine,” said event organizer Lenny Friedman. “Because of their ages, abilities and the nature of pickleball, girls and boys can compete together.”
Friedman also established Continental School’s After-School Pickleball Program. After trying pickleball while on a vacation in Hawaii about 12 years ago, he traded his racquetball racquet for a paddle.
“Since then, I’ve taught hundreds of people and introduced it in Quail Creek,” Friedman said. “Now, I’m focused on teaching the kids.”
Friedman was the first president of the Quail Creek Pickleball Club, which now has 600 members. While his coaching has shifted toward the younger generation, he’s recruited senior volunteers to help.
Diaz is grateful for Friedman.
“A lot of our older residents in Green Valley are retired and it’s nice that they can go out in the community and build relationships between generations," she said.
For Friedman, the gratification comes when kids tell him they would likely be sitting at home on their phones if they weren’t involved in the after-school program.
“Some of these kids have never played sports and they’re able to have some success, that’s the nature of this sport,” Friedman said. “You have the social aspect of pickleball, the physical aspect, the development of hand-eye coordination… it’s a great sport for kids who may not have an athletic background.”
For others, it’s become more about the competition.
“I wanted to try something new. It’s fun, I like how you can just be all over the place and get exercise,” 10-year-old Dante said. He started the program with his best friend and classmate, Jaden Villegas.
“It’s been really fun getting to play with my friends,” Dante said. “But, it’s just such a fun sport, I recommend it to everyone. You should play.”
Dante will be participating in the tournament to prepare for the possibility of future competitions.
“Once we get acclimated, if (Dante) chooses to continue, we’ll take him wherever he wants to go to compete,” Diaz said. “It’s new for me, too. We’re learning as we go.”
Friedman is offering a free introductory clinic ahead of the event to anyone who registers for the tournament. While it isn’t a sanctioned competition, he said his goal is to make the sport available to children who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity.
“The tournament is in its infancy. But it could grow, just like pickleball,” he said.