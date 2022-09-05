Seven-year-old Aeneas Pedregó of Sahuarita is among this year’s winning poets in the “2022 Living River of Words Youth Poetry and Art Contest.”
Pima County invited young people ages 5 to 19 to explore the wonders of water and express their thoughts in words and art.
Aeneas’ poem “The Water Cycle” won the Grand Prize in Poetry, Category 1 and is on display at Joyner-Green Valley Library with other winning works through Sept. 29. The exhibit, which began in April at a library in Marana, is touring eight Pima County libraries through Feb. 28. It also is included in a book.
Aeneas’ mom, Shanna Sellers, home-schools Aeneas and his younger brother, Aidán, and sister, Anya. She was a high school English teacher before she became a stay-at-home mom. They visit local libraries often and when Sellers saw this competition earlier this year, she encouraged Aeneas to write a poem about water.
“Aeneas learned from a science unit we did on water," she said. "I incorporated this as part of a poetry lesson."
He did three drafts before entering it. Aeneas created the format using simple sentences and an occasional single word in a line. He didn’t include rhyming in his winning work.
While learning about water, Sellers and the children visited the lake at Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley, and he created an image of the lake using strips of paper.
He recentlyy wrote another poem titled “In the Past,” about a girl he met at McDonalds (see box).
Sellers said he’s also interested in country music, like his dad. He enjoys video games and his favorites are Fortnite and Minecraft.
