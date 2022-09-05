Ranch

Aeneas Pedregó of Sahuarita won his category in a county poetry contest. He also made this artwork after a visit to the lake at Historic Canoa Ranch.

 Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

Seven-year-old Aeneas Pedregó of Sahuarita is among this year’s winning poets in the “2022 Living River of Words Youth Poetry and Art Contest.”

Pima County invited young people ages 5 to 19 to explore the wonders of water and express their thoughts in words and art.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

