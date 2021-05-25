Torrey Guerrero, 13, of Sahuarita finished first in the initial qualifying round of the national Drive, Chip & Putt competition this month at Sewailo Golf Club near Tucson.
Guerrero, named after Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, drove the ball 244 yards to win the 14-15 age division. Players compete in the division commensurate with their age during the next Master’s Tournament, where the Drive, Chip & Putt finals will be held.
Before that, Guerrero has to get through two more qualifiers, the next in Las Vegas on Aug. 7. Players score points for each of the three events; two will advance after Las Vegas.
Guerrero has been playing golf since age 10. She plays in the Southern Arizona Junior Golf Association in winter and in the national First Tee program in summer.