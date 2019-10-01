Wrightson Ridge School is holding its first middle school student art showcase on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
There will be art games and activities for all K-8 students in the cafeteria.
Art teacher Rebecca Oravec said the school will hold quarterly showcases “to celebrate the hard work and success of our students in art, and provide a space for our K-8 families to engage in art-making experiences together that they can replicate at home.”
Artists, patrons of the arts, and community programs interested in being involved in classroom learning or future evening events can contact Oravec at rebecca.oravec@sahuarita.net
We talked to a couple of seventh-grade artists as they prepare for the exhibit:
What is your favorite artwork that you have in the show for art night?
Isabel Teran: It would probably be my name artwork because it is all of the things that I like and it was my first time drawing the Eiffel Tower, and I like how I did all the details on my name and in the background.
David Martinez Salazar: My tiger grid drawing because it shows my personality and it was a really fun project because you get to draw lines in each square and it turns out really cool and then you color it and I just like it a lot.
Where do you get your inspiration/ideas to make your art?
Isabel: I get most of mine from Pinterest or I have some Youtubers that I watch that make art and I make sort of what they make but in my own way.
David: I really like animals and I wanted to make a tiger because it’s my favorite animal since I was 5.
What kinds of art do you want to learn about or make in the future?
Isabel: I want to learn to make body sketches and fashion ideas and make animations or just draw whatever I want to draw in my own free time. I plan on doing art in high school and college.
David: I want to learn about sculptures or use a pottery wheel that spins and you move your hands to make the shape or design. You can make cups, bowls or vases or other things that you can put stuff inside. I want to take art in high school and be able to study art and music and not have to choose.