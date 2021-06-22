Dick Bushong never tires of telling the story, and he sounds as relieved about it today as he probably did in 1944.
Bushong, 98, was 21 when he flew 28 bombing missions over Europe in World War II. When he flew his first mission on Dec. 30, 1943, pilots were required to complete 25 before calling it quits.
When he was on number 18, the requirement rose to 30. Since he was midstream, the brass said they’d let him off after giving them 10 more.
Bushong’s final mission was over Augsburg, Germany, on April 13, 1944. Target: A Messerschmitt factory on the outskirts of the city. But once the bombs were released, Bushong was hardly in the clear — he had to get back to England on just two of the four engines in his B-17 Flying Fortress. And one of them was leaking oil.
“If it had gone, we’d have had to bail out,” said Bushong, who lives in Green Valley.
“Just to make it back, there was a lot of praying going on in that airplane.”
Eyeing the airfield at Framlingham just outside of Suffolk, England, had to have been a relief until Bushong faced his next problem: He’d lost his brakes. He went in on what he describes as “a really short runway.”
“I put the damned thing in the good old English mud to get it stopped,” he said with a laugh. “That was my last mission.”
The plane was hauled into the shop and about three weeks later went down with a crew of eight on its first flight back in action.
Bushong — a retired colonel who went on to fly F-4s in Vietnam — will retell the story on Saturday at a special event hosted by the 390th Memorial Museum of Tucson, on the grounds of Pima Air and Space Musuem.
The event will also feature a public unveiling of a painting by John Mollison of Bushong’s plane, Belle O’ the Brawl. Forty signed prints will be for sale.
To close the event, Bushong and Mollison will be participating in a question-and-answer session with the public.
The event is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and will be live streamed via the museum’s Facebook Live, Zoom, and the Military Tales YouTube channel.
“With so few remaining WWII combat veterans, we’re in a full-court press to get these opportunities out to the public,” said Alex Wright, the 390th Memorial Museum executive director. “This is true American history you can learn from someone who made it. That’s a terrific opportunity for all.”
Museum entry is included with the ticket to Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road, Tucson.