A three-vehicle accident spurred by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 19 sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lanes of I-19 at kilometer 63, near Continental Road.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?