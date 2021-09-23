{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}The tortoises are here!” The tortoises are here!”{/span}
That cry rang out recently as two sulcata tortoises were introduced to their new home at Wrightson Ridge School in Sahuarita.
They are part of an interactive educational experience — Sahuarita Unified School District’s first tortoise garden where children can learn about tortoises and how different ecosystems work.
The idea came evolved after the student council decided they wanted to have a garden at the school, but Teacher and Student Council Advisor Jen Sturzenegger said they quickly realized gardening might prove tricky in the heat.
“We were like, ‘Um a garden isn’t really going to thrive here,’ then somebody’s like, ‘What if we had a tortoise garden,’’’ she said. “It was about a four-month project we started in May and we just finished three weeks ago.”
Sturzenegger said she looked to Tucson Unified School District, which has several tortoise gardens, to come up with plans for a small outdoor enclosure on campus designed for the tortoises.
She also started reaching out in the community to find partners.
“I just started shooting out emails and making phone calls; it was hours and hours of calling around just trying to find somebody,” she said. “The schools wanted the walls to match the other walls on campus so I even actually started to call the contractors that built the school.”
Chip and Fred
Sturzengger lucked out as several students at Wrightson Ridge are kind of experts on tortoises, and their family ended up donating two tortoises to the school.
Peyton, 11, and Zoey, 8, Wickham grew up with tortoises who wandered into their grandparents’ yard one day.
“One of them hisses at you sometimes; he can get mad so he will hiss,” Peyton said. “The other one, his name is Chip, he’s actually handicapped. Half of his leg is missing and we think a roadrunner or bird ate it. The funny thing is we think a roadrunner ate it and our school mascot is the roadrunner.”
Grandfather Ken Shultz explained that when Chip and Fred appeared in the yard, they were so small they could fit in your hand.
“We had just moved in and we had an alarm company coming to set up the alarm in the house and this guy went outside and came in and said ‘Do you have turtles? Well I found this one laying out by the mailbox,’ and he held out his hand with this turtle fitting in the palm of his hand,” he said.
They nursed Chip back to health and a few days later Fred showed up on his back in their yard. They took him in, too.
Their neighbor’s tortoises had eggs and Fred and Chip wandered over to the Schultz’s, where they were allowed to stay.
When Schultz heard about the tortoise garden, he knew the now 8-year-old tortoises needed to go.
“When we first heard about it going on, we thought it was the perfect place for Chip and Fred to go and the important thing about it is the kids will love it, get educated, learn about tortoises, interact with them, feed and pet them,” he said. “It was bittersweet for us, we had raised them as babies. When the first class came down, we were sitting back watching to see the smiles and joy on their faces that they had something to interact with that’s real and they could go to the cafeteria, get leftovers and throw them in and watch them eat.”
Student care
Schultz and several others landscaped the area and prepared it for the tortoises. The school held a ceremony to introduce them to each class.
Sturzenegger said student council members sign up for tasks around campus, and one of them is caring for the tortoises.
“There’s rules hanging up front for kids to follow and in a box back here is a list of duties for the kids,” he said. “Each kid who has a responsibility has a permission slip to make sure parents are comfortable.”
Peyton, who visits her former roommates regularly, said they like to eat a lot, including fruit.
“It’s nice because you know there’s not really ever pets at the school,” she said. “I mean, it’s not like something you would see in a school really.”
Sister Zoey said sometimes they will eat right out of your hand.
“They’re really sweet and love children,” she said.
Another student visiting the tortoises last week was Everleigh Downs, 7.
Downs’ brother has a tortoise, but with a busy home life, Downs said the garden at school is a good chance to hang out with an animal.
“It’s really cool because I don’t get to do it at my house because at my house we’re too busy so I don’t have time to play with my brother’s, so this is fun,” she said.
How to help
Sturzenegger said the entire school has been interested in pitching in, donating leafy greens and other food items. She hopes to have a different class or grade level care for the tortoises each week.
“I’m getting text messages from teachers on the weekend: ‘I’m at the store and romaine is on sale so I got extra’ — and I hope that continues,” she said. “We have a bin in the cafeteria to collect food but it’s more snacks. They live mostly on leafy greens so fruit and carrots are treats; we don’t want them to live off treats.”
A little help!
Though the garden is complete and a big hit, Wrightson Ridge is looking for a little help with their tortoises. They will always accept donations of leafy greens.
On their wish list is a hibiscus tree tall enough that the tortoises will not knock it down, like they did with plants initially in the enclosure. It’s a favorite treat for them when the flowers and leaves fall to the ground.
They only have one water spigot on campus and are seeking a plumber to come install a spigot at the garden.
Fred and Chip are sulcata tortoises and could live until age 80.
“The children of our future will continue to care for them,” Sturzenegger said. “As a school, they can outlive us.”
If you would like to donate an item to the tortoise garden, contact Sturzenegger at jsturzenegger@sahuarita.net.