Wrightson Ridge School leadership including Principal Shelly Lizardi recognized the Green Valley Rotary Club on Aug. 19 for its contributions and donations to the school.

The school held a ribbon cutting at its sensory garden, made possible by a grant project spearheaded by Rotary Club members Pat and Michael Pease.

The sensory garden project had a $4,000 budget, half of which came from the grant and was then matched by the district.

Join the online forum

Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.