Wrightson Ridge thanks local Rotary Club

Wrightson Ridge School leadership including Principal Shelly Lizardi recognized the Green Valley Rotary Club on Aug. 19 for its contributions and donations to the school.The school held a ribbon cutting at its sensory garden, made possible by a grant project spearheaded by Rotary Club members Pat and Michael Pease.The sensory garden project had a $4,000 budget, half of which came from the grant and was then matched by the district.