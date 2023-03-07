Larry Worster

Larry Worster, the man who introduced new performers to local audiences through Green Valley’s Got Talent, is now taking some time to introduce himself.

Worster will host “Larry Worster and Friends: An Autobiographical Tour of My Life” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Javarita Coffee House at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ.



