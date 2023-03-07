Larry Worster, the man who introduced new performers to local audiences through Green Valley’s Got Talent, is now taking some time to introduce himself.
Worster will host “Larry Worster and Friends: An Autobiographical Tour of My Life” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Javarita Coffee House at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ.
Worster has chosen songs that give an autobiographical insight into his life and influences, including traditional Irish music, Bob Dylan, John Prine, James Taylor, the Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Ray Charles, Brother Sun, Marc Cohn and others.
He’ll narrate the journey, giving the audience insight into how he got to where he is at 75: an impresario, performer, record producer and humanitarian.
"When I talk about my life as a pacifist, restaurant owner, goatherd, janitor, college professor, etc., they always comment, ‘What an interesting life,’” Worster said. “I believe that all of us have interesting lives. This is my opportunity to open the window on my past and share a little bit about myself.”
He’ll be helped by what he calls “some of the most important people in my musical life in Green Valley: Katie Sayre, Gerald Carrell, Sonya Edwards, Lawrence Severt, Jim White, John Snavely and Graham Kidde."
Worster founded GVGT more than six years ago and served as artistic director until December 2022.
"I think they’re going to enjoy getting to know me in a different way than they’ve known me here," said Worster, who also is the frontman for the band Hard Scrabble Road. "That’s a very limited view of who I am.”
All proceeds from Friday's concert will go to the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.
“I got to where I am in my life with lots of help from kind people along the way,” Worster said. “This is one little way of giving back."
The church is at 17750 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more info: 520-625-1375.
