Wall Street has been developing a gloomy picture of the global economy’s future, and many investors are looking for the exit.
By the end of September, all three major stock market indexes were in solid “bear market” territory, which means they ‘ve fallen more than 20% from each of their highs.
And with signs that inflation is becoming harder for the Federal Reserve to contain with its rate hikes, many are worried about the possibility of a recession — and what that could mean for their retirement savings.
Jennifer Trosper, a financial adviser with Edward Jones in Green Valley, said her biggest piece of advice to those clients is to take a deep breath and a step back.
“Nobody likes to see the value of their accounts go down, and it is a very scary time for a lot of people – not just retirees. But my main point would be to not base your decisions on your emotions. Finances can be very emotional, and for retirees who might be reliant on that, it can be even more so,” Trosper said.
“Everyone is different, but I really advise people to not make any knee-jerk reactions and sell out because the market is down – that’s when you lock in your losses,” she said.
Instead of focusing on the market volatility, Trosper said she encourages clients to redirect their attention to what they can control – things like purchasing quality investments,and taking advantage of opportunities to rebalance and diversify a portfolio.
“Every client and every situation is different, but because of volatility – which is something we can’t control – you should focus on being diversified based on how much risk you’re willing to take,” she said.
Robert Villarreal, a financial representative with Country Financial in Green Valley, said he reminds clients in times of uncertainty that markets are cyclical.
“If you look back through history, say like 2008-09, the financial markets took a big hit then, and then if you fast-forward to just last year, it was a big year for people with money in their plans, there were big gains,” Villarreal said.
“Nobody has a crystal ball, but I’m a firm believer that we will recover – I try to reassure clients that what goes up comes down, and what comes down goes up,” he said.
If you can keep working, or haven’t retired yet, working longer or picking up a part-time job could be another option to help your portfolio recover in the short term, according to a 2020 study by Edward Jones and Age Wave.
Nearly 68 million Americans say COVID-19 caused them to reconsider their retirement timing, and about 29% of those planning to retire are thinking about retiring later – on average, about three years later – primarily for financial reasons, according to the study.
But even in today’s volatile market, Trosper reminds clients that the key to financial preparation might be looking holistically at how one wants to live in retirement – not just how much money may be needed.
“What we’ve seen is there’s definitely a big shift in people having more clarity on what they want to do in retirement, and not just how much they have in retirement. It’s much more about their health, their family, their purpose and what they want to do with their time,” she said.
To that end, Trosper said, it’s important to keep the big picture in mind.
“Patience I think is really key here, especially when we’re looking at more of a ‘U-shaped’ recovery. We came down gradually, and it’s going to be a gradual climb back up,” she said.
“But I like to remind clients to keep their long-term objectives front and center and remember what they’re working toward – whether that’s being able to take that trip to Europe or paying off the house. Keep that long-term goal in focus, and don’t be scared of short-term volatility.”