In Green Valley, opportunities for a lady to unwind with new friends after a full day of work can be limited — especially if you’re younger.
While organizations like Green Valley Recreation offer up various social clubs and activities, the majority of them take place during the day — prime working hours.
A new Facebook group, Working Women of Green Valley, connects local women who are working full time, part time or from home. It’s a space to form new female friendships, support one another and find fun things to do together.
Group creator Maria Elena Vega said the response has been overwhelmingl and highlights the need for social opportunities for a younger, working demographic.
“Right away, I had women who said, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is what I’ve been looking for,’ so it was really just wonderful to have such a positive response,” she said. “This group is all about supporting other women who are working, who have limited means to get out and meet other people and basically re-energize ourselves because I’m very big on the importance of female friendships.”
Finding friends
Vega started the Working Women Facebook group in April after GVR groups she was in weren’t panning out with her work schedule.
“When I first moved here in August 2019, and started getting settled I knew that I was coming into a retirement community and I knew that my demographic of working women was going to be small, hence the opportunity for meeting others was limited,” she said. “I joined the local Amigas GVR group, which is a wonderful organization, however it’s very daytime-centric.
COVID-19 further delayed her plans to start something, but once she was vaccinated and things started to improve, she created the Facebook group last spring.
While Vega said there are many great clubs available at GVR, they don’t have many evening or weekend offerings.
“GVR has not yet grasped the concept that the community is continuing to grow and younger people are coming in — I mean younger than 70, which seems to be the median age,” she said. “I had gone to GVR to voice those opinions, what about including this other demographic. It’s not a focus for them right now, not a problem.”
Vega found like-minded people fairly quickly. She shared her Facebook group in an existing group called Over 55 Green Valley Neighbors to help spread the word.
Last year, she met Toni Howard, who opened Green Valley Fit Club in Green Valley Village in July. Her gym has a focus on jazzercise, but offers other options like yoga and belly dancing.
“When I knew she was opening a new facility I said is there any chance you would consider keeping working women in mind because we would welcome that opportunity to work out after work and on the weekends,” she said. “Toni took that to heart.”
Howard offers classes at 4:30, 5 and 7 p.m. with working women in mind. While she is recently retired, she’s working harder than she ever has on GV Fit Club.
“Because I was a working person I wanted evenings, weekends, maybe even lunch times like an express class but covid kind of put that on the backburner,” Howard said. “What happened during COVID is I got to meet a lot of other fitness-type instructors in the area and we were all displaced. I reached around to all these other instructors and said if I don’t call it jazzercise and get into a bigger spot would you want to do this with me and they were like, ‘yes.’”
Howard moved to Green Valley in 2012. She worked in corporate sales for more than 35 years and had little time for herself. When she first arrived at Quail Creek, a retirement community in Sahuarita, she said wanted to find things to do, but they often didn’t fit her schedule.
“I think I was the only working woman in the whole neighborhood; I was either at home working in my office or I was on an airplane,” she said. “I was super intimidated in a good way because everyone in my neighborhood was going to pickleball, golfing, playing games…”
She wanted to join a local women’s wine group, but they typically met around 1 p.m.
Howard was invited into the Working Women recently and said the get-togethers and support are fun. The group has several members who have been attending classes at GV Fit.
“They come in and bring in a whole new energy that I was looking for and they come here after work, it’s like a party,” she said. “I look forward to them coming in and the group has kind of sparked new life into me, because I needed it too. I think they think I’m helping them but they are helping me even more.”
GV demographics
The Working Women group has 37 members with women ages 50 to 70; there are no age restrictions.
Within the group, members often post about weekend movies and concerts they are going to attend, or ideas for outings. They do a monthly outing to a restaurant in the community.
Vega said this is a social group, but the working women who participate often support each other’s careers or accomplishments, and they come from different work backgrounds.
“We are women empowering each other and supporting each other,” she said. “It’s great to know we have those resources in this group.”
Vega said deeper friendships have also formed in the group.
“It’s not a big mob of people talking on a page; it is true friendships, getting together and doing things,” she said.
She said she hopes Green Valley hops on board with the changing demographics.
“It’s important for the community to be aware of, not just my group, but the need for this, the need to go along with the growth of the community,” Vega said. “Younger working people are coming and they need to be included in GVR and other businesses.”