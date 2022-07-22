Hospital

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley closed June 30, but employees were required to still come to work through Aug. 20. But they were terminated July 21.

 Christian Alvarado Green Valley News

Nearly 300 employees at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital woke up to an email Friday telling them they were immediately out of a job, had no benefits and wouldn’t be paid through Aug. 20, as had been promised.

The emailed letter, dated July 21, was sent by the Green Valley hospital’s Human Resources Department and signed “Sincerely, SCVRH, LLC.”



