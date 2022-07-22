Nearly 300 employees at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital woke up to an email Friday telling them they were immediately out of a job, had no benefits and wouldn’t be paid through Aug. 20, as had been promised.
The emailed letter, dated July 21, was sent by the Green Valley hospital’s Human Resources Department and signed “Sincerely, SCVRH, LLC.”
It was delivered around midnight with the subject line “TERMINATION,” according to several employees who spoke with the Green Valley News. It stated employees “will no longer be entitled to any further compensation, monies, or other benefits from SCVRH.”
“We understand that the timing of this decision may come as a surprise,” the letter read.
The email came three weeks after the hospital closed its doors June 30. Three days earlier it had triggered a WARN Act notice, a federal action generally required at least 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closure.
The hospital’s nearly 300 full- and part-time employees continued to come to work as required — anywhere from 15 minutes to several hours a day — though there were no patients and little work.
Several employees who spoke with the Green Valley News on condition they remain anonymous said they were told in person and in an email that they would be paid through Aug. 20, and that money was kept in separate accounts to pay those salaries and any unused PTO — Paid Time Off.
Thursday’s email indicates neither of those payouts will occur.
“We ran out of cash,” CEO Steve Harris told a reporter Friday.
Three hours later, he repeated that message to about 60 employees gathered in the hospital lobby. Harris said insurance payments were lower than expected, hospital obligations were higher, “and it caught us short of cash. That’s exactly what happened.”
“We didn’t know it was going to happen,” he said of the terminations and immediate end to benefits, but said there were indications it could happen a couple of days earlier.
Employees at the meeting and in interviews with the Green Valley News said the move put them in a financial bind; several said they felt misled and deceived by the hospital and its owner, California-based Lateral Investment Management.
“I would have been very aggressive about finding insurance for my family if we’d been told,” one employee told the Green Valley News. “We feel betrayed and that they haven’t been honest with us and there have been lies after lies after lies.”
An employee at the meeting said he needed immediate access to his retirement savings; another wondered whether his planned time off for short-term disability would be honored. Another asked if he’d be paid for the 12 hours he was scheduled to work Friday, the day after the termination took effect. One said he was notified several of his medical appointments had been canceled for lack of insurance, though Harris said Saturday that employees have health insurance through July 31, and can then go on COBRA to maintain coverage.
Harris made several statements that appeared to contradict the email regarding getting employees their PTO pay and the particulars of insurance coverage, and often said he’d have to find out the answers and get back to employees.
“We’re going to do our best to get it to you,” he said to employees of PTO and other compensation. “It’s a priority.”
However, the termination letter said, “circumstances have changed, and the Hospital is terminating nearly all of its workforce as of the Effective Date (July 21). Except as set forth in this letter, the Effective Date will be your employment termination date for all purposes, meaning you will no longer be entitled to any further compensation, monies, or other benefits from SCVRH, including coverage under any benefits plans or programs sponsored by SCVRH, except as described herein below,” a reference to COBRA benefits that the employee would pay for.
On Saturday, Harris told a reporter there has never been a special fund set aside for PTO and salary, adding, “We owe the salaries (through Aug. 20) and are figuring out a way to pay them but we don’t have a solution. Employee salary obligations are a pretty high priority, legally and morally.”
Harris declined to answer legal questions during the employee meeting, including whether the hospital is in violation of the WARN Act. While WARN calls for employees to be paid throughout the entire 60-day notice, there are provisions that could relieve an employer of that obligation.
He also told employees, “We have not made a decision about bankruptcy.”
Lateral Investment didn’t return several phone calls or an email Friday or Saturday. The letter to employees was written by attorneys for the hospital.
Medical offices
Harris said the terminations extended to the hospital-owned physicians group in the medical building next to the hospital but on Saturday said the group would operate one more week. A podiatrist in the group is transitioning to an independent practice and is not affected. He will remain in the same building, Harris said.
Harris also told employees that they’ve seen interest in the hospital and that one potential operator had a scheduled visit to the site Monday. He said he hoped to see the hospital reopen by the end of the year but that a lot remained up in the air.
A job fair for employees is planned for Tuesday. Earlier this month, Harris estimated about half of the hospital’s roughly 300 employees had found other positions. About 40 remain employed, and that will drop to about 15 by week’s end after the physicians group closes. Those employees will continue to maintain the hospital.
“I take responsibility for it,” Harris told employees Friday of the surprise terminations and hospital closure. “It was not your fault.”