A group of 12 women who have served in the Army, Navy and Air Force during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm have banded together and formed Women Warriors. Their motto: “Be Kind and Do Good.”
Kerry Amundson, who served in the Air Force from 1970-78, started the Green Valley group in April and is inviting other women who have served in the U.S. military to join them.
In September, the group connected with Women Warriors of Tucson to help the homeless.
“The event attracted about 150 women, many who are homeless, and others who are getting back to work and need daily hygiene products and toiletries,” Amundson said. “We want to make other female veterans in the area aware of us.”
The group meets Wednesday’s at a local restaurant or member’s home.
“We want to meet older women who paved the way for us. We hope to get names, visit female veterans and hear the stories of local women who served in the military,” Amundson said.
Women Warriors in Green Valley plans to work with Women Warriors in Tucson and, locally, plan to visit senior residences and assisted living communities to talk with women who may have served in the military and hear their stories.
Green Valley member Irene Castro served in the Army from 1975 through 1995, and retired from Fort Huachuca.
“We want to visit women veterans in nursing homes and do something here in Green Valley for women veterans,” Castro said.
For more information about Women Warriors in Green Valley or to donate purses and hygiene items, contact Kerry Amundson at azklarry@cox.net.