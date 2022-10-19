A woman suspected of burglarizing several homes of recently deceased people in the Green Valley area has been arrested.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an initial report of a burglary near the 1100 block of North Rio Mineral around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. They found that a house belonging to a person who recently died had been broken into and ransacked.
According to a media release, several items, including financial documents, were stolen from the home.
The following day, a bank alerted PCSD that a person identified as 42-year-old Crystal Duran-Karger was attempting to cash a stolen check that had been taken from the residence. Deputies were able to find and apprehend Duran-Karger near the bank.
Duran-Karger has also been a suspect in two other cases involving burglaries in homes of deceased individuals in Green Valley. She has been booked into Pima County Jail on three counts of felony burglary and one count of felony forgery.
PCSD detectives say the investigation into the burglaries remains ongoing, and several items of stolen property – including jewelry that had been sold to a local Green Valley jewelry store – have been recovered.
No other details have been released, including whether she knew the people.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone