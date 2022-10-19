Crystal Duran-Karger.jpg

Crystal Duran-Karger

A woman suspected of burglarizing several homes of recently deceased people in the Green Valley area has been arrested.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an initial report of a burglary near the 1100 block of North Rio Mineral around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. They found that a house belonging to a person who recently died had been broken into and ransacked.



