When Frederique Kinnaman and her husband, Carroll, set out for a day of pickleball at Canoa Ranch rec center on March 5, she wasn’t expecting to save a life.
But when one of the men they were playing with fell to the ground in cardiac arrest, her nursing background kicked in.
“We were playing and about to serve and he just fell right on the floor and I knew this was not normal,” she said. “So I went around the net, felt he was non-responsive, felt for a pulse and he had none. I started CPR and I said to someone to please call 911 and I kept doing it.”
Kinnaman said “it took a village” to save the man’s life, and she employed the help of others as she performed CPR.
“Someone took over CPR for a bit because I was tired. And I sent someone to the rec center for an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) because I knew that was the only way to get him out of that rhythm,” she said. “I put the patches on him, defibrillated him and started CPR again.”
“I stopped to check for his pulse and I could feel the pulse. He started to breath again. I stopped CPR and rolled him over for recovery and he started talking.”
Thanks to the immediate action of Kinnaman and those who helped her, the man is alive today, recovering.
“The outcome is great and he's doing great,” she said. “He had surgery and now he’s back home. I talked to him a couple days ago and he's doing great.”
Kinnaman's 40 years of cardiovascular experience prepared her for this moment. She was the director of Cardiovascular Services for Northwest Hospital in Oro Valley and Sahuarita before she retired.
Though she has performed CPR numerous times, this was the first time she did it as a civilian.
“Working in the cardiac cath lab, that is where we put stents into arteries, put pacemakers in, defibrillators,” she said. “I don't know how many patients I've done CPR on, but that was my first as a retired person, doing it outside my hospital or medical facility.”
During the most recent GVR Board of Directors meeting March 22, President Kathi Bachelor recognized Kinnaman for her efforts.
“I’m told Freddie said afterwards, ‘It takes a village,’ but there always has to be a chief in that village,” she said. “Thankfully, this gentleman’s life was saved due to Freddie’s actions.”
Kinnaman stressed the importance of each person.
“It feels wonderful, it really does, but I had a lot of help from other people,” she said. “It took the person who called 911, the person who went and got the defibrillator. I could have never done it alone. It's just too hard.”
She said the AED was a critical component in the live-saving moves.
“That gentleman would not have made it without that AED,” she said. “I could have done CPR for such a long time but without that equipment that GVR provided, that also saved his life.”
Most of GVR’s centers have large, prominently colored medical aid stations that include AEDS and the address of the center. The machine has instruction.
Kinnaman said that in the case of cardiac arrest, immediate action is key in saving a life.
“I think it's really important to stress that even if you don't have a background like I do, start CPR the minute someone is unresponsive and has no pulse,” she said. “You should do CPR even if you don't know how to. Start pumping on the chest to start circulation.”
“The outcome is so different if you can do it right away.”