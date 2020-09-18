A Phoenix man missing since Wednesday was found alive in Madera Canyon Friday afternoon thanks to a Tucson woman who ran into him on a hiking trail a day earlier.
Samantha Perez, 28, saw a Facebook post the man’s family made Friday morning on a number of local group pages, including Residents of Rancho Sahuarita, and told them she might have seen him the day before.
After seeing the post Perez, loaded her daughter, dog and bottles of water into her vehicle and headed back down to Madera Canyon.
Gone missing
The missing man and his girlfriend were traveling through New Mexico on their motorcycles Wednesday when hers broke down in Santa Fe.
They took it to a shop but decided he would ride home to Phoenix and pick up his truck and trailer to haul it home.
He left Santa Fe around 10 a.m. Wednesday and the last time his girlfriend heard from him was at 1 p.m. when he called her from Gallup, New Mexico.
His son and daughter-in-law contacted his neighbors to see if he made it to Phoenix but the neighbors said his truck was still at the house, indicating he hadn’t. Home security footage confirmed he had not been there.
They went to his cell phone provider and pinged his phone and the response signal came from near Interstate 19 in Green Valley, far south of the route everyone assumed he’d take to his home.
The family filed a missing person’s report with the Santa Fe Police Department who put out an all points bulletin and contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Green Valley sector asking them to search the coordinates where the phone pinged on Thursday.
“We responded to coordinates provided by Santa Fe police department but didn’t find anything,” Lt. Derek Ogden of the Pima County Sheriff Department’s Green Valley sector said Friday.
Two of the man’s sons and the daughter-in-law left northern Utah and headed for Arizona Thursday night around 10 p.m. They were going to stop in Phoenix at the man’s home but after Perez responded to the Facebook post they headed straight for the canyon.
The family contacted the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department — most of Madera Canyon is in their jurisdiction — and put them in touch with Perez mid-morning Friday.
Perez had run into the man on the Bog Springs trail twice on Thursday afternoon, once heading up the trail and then on the way back down. The man was barefoot and polite when she approached him but she sensed something wasn’t right, something about him was "lost," she said.
Friday morning she saw the family’s post and contacted them.
She arrived at the Bog Springs trailhead parking lot and was relieved to see the man was still there. She offered him bottles of water, which he accepted, and told him his family was looking for him.
She waited for the sheriff’s deputy and the man’s family to arrive. They all arrived at once, including the Green Valley Fire District.
Perez was overjoyed to see the man’s family she had been in contact with throughout the morning and gave all of them hugs.
“I’m a big follower of my intuition,” she told the daughter-in-law. “I saw the missing person thing this morning and I was like, 'What?! How dare I [not do something about it yesterday]!' I knew in my gut something wasn’t right.”
The family was thankful she saw the post and reached out to them and that their father was found alive. His motorcycle was found in the canyon parking lot. The Green Valley News is not identifying the man to allow him and his family privacy.
Medics checked out the man, who appeared confused at times, and a sheriff’s deputy spoke with him and cleared him to leave with his family.