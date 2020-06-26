The cats survived but the bowls died an ugly death.
A Green Valley resident preheated her oven but forgot about the plastic bowls stored in the bottom broiler on Thursday afternoon, igniting a fire that destroyed the oven and caused smoke damage to the kitchen.
The Green Valley Fire District arrived at the home in the 100 block of South Paseo Tierra in Villas West to smoke and flames but had the fire under control within five minutes, according to a spokesman.
The woman and two cats were not harmed.
The National Fire Protection Association reports between 2013 and 2017, cooking equipment was the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, causing 49% of home fires that resulted in 21% of the home fire deaths and 45% of the injuries, according to GVFD.