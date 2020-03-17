A woman accused of pointing a handgun at a school bus full of students was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A Pima County Sheriff’s spokesman said Tina Estes, 50, who lives on Delgado Road east of Sahuarita, pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at a bus at about 5 p.m., according to three students on board. The activity bus from Anza Trail School also carried several more students. Activity buses take students home from after-school programs.
A student reported the incident after he arrived home and talked to a parent. The students said the woman pointed the gun at the bus.
Estes turned the gun over to deputies and denied she pointed it at the bus.