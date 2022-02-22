Don’t put those winter clothes away just yet – a storm moving into the area Wednesday is expected to bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds, valley rain and chances for mountain snow through Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Tucson issued Winter Storm Watches on Tuesday for the mountain ranges north and east of Tucson, which could see snow accumulations up to 10. Most of that action will be concentrated in the Sky Islands and the White Mountains.
Valley locations south of Tucson, like Green Valley and Sahuarita, can expect a flurry or two, said NWS meteorologist Kevin Strongman, but will mostly likely be stuck with rain throughout the day, with the best chances of catching a wintry mix coming in the late morning and early afternoon.
“But everywhere, we’ll definitely see temperatures drop down a bit over the next few days, and we’ll see winds picking up from the Southwest, with strong gusts up to 35 mph,” Strongman said.
Much cooler temperatures will prevail through Thursday, with widespread freezing temperatures overnight and into Friday morning. A warming trend will come to close out the month, with temperatures rising through the 60s for the weekend.
Since January, the Tucson area has seen only about 0.32 inches of precipitation at Tucson International Airport – the NWS official recording location – which is drier than the average 1.5 inches the area has usually amassed by this point in the year.
Though Strongman said it’s too early to tell if this will be the last winter storm before drier, clearer spring weather sets in, he didn’t hold out too much hope for more storm activity.
“We’ll probably see a more normal pattern within the next few weeks. This could be the last winter storm, or we might have one more storm, but not more than around three, I would say.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone