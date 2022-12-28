Brilliant flashes of red and green and a barking sound similar to a seal or dog.
It's a sight and sound most birders in Madera Canyon know as the elegant trogon, a rare bird that draws people from around the globe.
Madera Canyon is a hotspot for sightings, especially during the bird’s regular season from about April to October, but it's rarer and harder to spot during the colder months.
Danielle Harris, assistant manager at Santa Rita Lodge in Madera Canyon, said they have a wintering male staying in the canyon this year, and he’s been drawing excitement from guests.
“It was just spotted again the day before Christmas Eve,” she said. “They have mostly all migrated back to Mexico and now that it's colder and there’s less here, we have definitely seen an influx of excitement.”
“It’s been super busy, and just the other day I saw a line of people with cameras, looking and pointing.”
She managed to spot it herself, too.
Harris said the first sighting of the month was Dec. 8 in their bird viewing area. It was spotted in the same location Dec. 23. Harris said it's a fairly uncommon place to catch a glimpse of one.
People report sightings of the trogon and other species at the lodge directly in their bird log book or the popular bird reporting app eBird.
The male Trogon staying in the canyon has been spotted multiple times since Dec. 10.
A lifer
The elegant trogon has been on 18-year-old Evan Larson's lifer list. He got his first sighting in Madera Canyon on Tuesday around 10 a.m.
“It flew in and everyone got really good looks,” he said. “I've never seen one before.”
Larson and his father, Allan, traveled to Arizona from Vancouver, Canada, specifically to go birding in Madera Canyon.
“It’s the first time I've been here and it’s beautiful,” Evan said. “I've seen painted redstarts, bridled titmouse, rivoli's hummingbird, Arizona woodpecker, yellow-eyed junco, Mexican jays. A lot of specialities of the canyon.”
His passion for photographing birds started in 2017, and has taken him to several countries.
“It's been going on five years now and I love it,” he said. “Chasing after new birds I haven't seen before and getting great photos.”
Allan Larson said their birding adventures started with a book.
“I had a book of birds on my coffee table that had a checklist and that just got him interested; he just wanted to do it in our backyard at first,” he said. “In 2017, he really got into birds, then when COVID hit it became a good thing for us to get out and do with social distancing.”
“We — well, he — spotted a lot more than me, I drove and he spotted. But it's been a good family, fun thing to do where we just go around and spot and see checklists and try to document it.”
Allan said one of the keys in spotting rare birds is looking out for other birders.
“Look for the glass, look for the lenses on the path,” he said. “I think people are really open to share when they see a bird for someone else's checklist. It's not a selfish thing. You always want to share with other people.”
Ed Freedman of Green Valley, who volunteers with the Friends of Madera Canyon, has photographed the elegant trogon quite a few times.
“Some tips for seeing an elegant trogon? One, look for a group of birders staring into woodsy areas and inquire,” he said. “Two, listen for a ‘barking’ call. Three, scan tree limbs for the perched trogon.”
Freedman has spotted them near the Santa Rita Lodge, on the Proctor Loop Trail, the trail extending to the Madera Picnic area and on the Super and Carrie Nation (Old Baldy) trails.
“As you probably know, it’s a target bird for birders from many countries as well as the States. But, it’s not always seen, a disappointment for the visiting birders,” he said. “Though, if seen, and the location shared, there’s a hopeful rush to that area.”
On everyone’s list
According to the Audubon Society, birdwatchers have sought out Southern Arizona for elegant trogon sightings since the 1890s.
Jake Mohlmann co-owns Adventure Birding Company, a bird tour company focused on Southern Arizona. He also does tours for WINGS Birding Tours, an international bird tour company in Tucson.
He said birders will provide him a list of birds they hope to spot and they cater the trip around the wishlist.
“The elegant trogon is popular and is on everyone’s list if they have not seen it yet,” he said. “I’m on my 16th year guiding down here and I always get excited when I see a trogon, they’re a special bird. It’s an emblematic bird of Southern Arizona.”
Mohlmann got to spot the trogon in the canyon Dec. 19, where he celebrated his birthday with his family.
“The woman at the lodge said a trogon was spotted hanging around the pyracantha bush and I didn't realize one was there this winter,” he said. “We sat at the bush for 15 minutes and there were other good birds coming but no trogons.”
He and his brother went to find it.
“We started off, halfway between the Whitehouse picnic area and Madera picnic area and the bird flew over our heads,” he said. “He wasn't coming to the bush, he was working a stretch of canyon down the stream. We got a great look.”
Mohlmann said Madera Canyon is a great spot to find a trogon during its breeding/nesting season.
“During certain times of year between April and August they’re affiliated with a nest and I know in Madera there are several nests up from the parking lot," he said.
They are known for their peculiar call, making it even more difficult to spot them in winter when the male birds aren't seeking out mates.
“Right now, there's that one and it's not vocalizing now, because it's winter,” he said. “You don't have that advantage, because he’s not making noise. And, this bird can sit still. If it’s not vocalizing or moving, it can be difficult to find.“
Mohlmann said it is a rare treat to see them here at this time of year.
“Right now, there’s maybe a handful of them north of the Mexican border,” he said. “They are very rare this time of year because most of them leave.”
He said according to eBird, there are only four other places in North America besides Madera Canyon this month where they have been spotted.
Rusty Lombardo is president of the Friends of Madera Canyon and said the elegant trogon is the bird to see for visitors to the canyon.
“People come from all over the U.S. and world to see it,” he said.
While Lombardo said the bird is rare and harder to spot in winter, there are more wintering trogons than the past.
“When we first started coming down to Green Valley 20 years ago, none of them wintered over,” he said. “Now we have some that winter over and it wouldn't be unusual to see one this time of year. But they are not the easiest to find.”
Lombardo said the pyracantha bush is a common place to see a wintering trogon as they eat the berries.
For Evan, the teenage birder from Canada, the best advice he has to birders seeking the elegant trogon or other species is to get outside.
“If you just get out there and enjoy birds there's really no wrong to do it,” he said. “Lots of reading, learning from field guides, learning as much as you can. Once you learn what you are looking at, it becomes more gratifying.”