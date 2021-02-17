Pima County warned that sites could postpone about 2,800 vaccine appointments from Feb. 17 to 20, due to shipment delays.
The county said new supplies would need to arrive in the next few days to avoid the disruption. Winter storms across the United States affected vaccine shipments to Arizona. The County Health Department expects the delays to be short-term, with normal operations resuming soon.
The county expects the delays to impact Tucson Medical Center beginning on Feb. 18, including some second-dose shots. The county also expects delays at Tucson Convention Center and Banner Health South beginning on Feb. 19.
Banner and TMC will contact affected patients directly with new appointments. Patients will not lose their place in line. Appointments at other locations or on different dates are not affected.
If you are not contacted or scheduled for a different date, your appointment is not impacted, and the county asks you not to call to check on your status.