After reaching a high of 78 on Friday — unusually warm for this time of year — Green Valley and the surrounding area can expect a big cool down on Sunday with rain lasting through Tuesday.

Two low-pressure storm systems will hit the state — the first on Sunday and the second, stronger system starting Monday evening and holding up until Wednesday.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?