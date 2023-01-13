After reaching a high of 78 on Friday — unusually warm for this time of year — Green Valley and the surrounding area can expect a big cool down on Sunday with rain lasting through Tuesday.
Two low-pressure storm systems will hit the state — the first on Sunday and the second, stronger system starting Monday evening and holding up until Wednesday.
Aaron Hardin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said it’s common to have a few winter storms like these this time of year. He said the best chances of rain will be Monday and Tuesday.
“It starts on Sunday morning and will basically continue with a little lull late between Sunday and Monday morning and the rain continues Monday into Tuesday,” he said. “Over that three-day time period rain totals will be between half an inch and one inch for Green Valley.”
The Sunday showers will happen mainly after 11 a.m., with a 60% of rain that day. The strongest chance of rain, 80%, will be Monday night.
Hardin said the rain will bring temperatures down quite a bit from the warm weather on Friday and Saturday. Starting on Sunday, Green Valley will see highs in the upper 50s to 60s and lows in the evenings in the 40s.
Hardin said there will be chances of wind gusts Sunday of 25 to 35 mph; Monday and Tuesday will be more restrained.
Snow is also expected in the mountains.
“We are expecting the bulk of snow Monday into Tuesday, starting Sunday, mainly more on Mount Lemmon,” Hardin said. “There will probably be a little in Madera Canyon, too. The snowfall is at 7,000 feet so it won’t be in that lower parking area.”
Hardin said with the cooler temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, the snow level will drop to 6,000 feet, just above the Proctor Parking Lot.
For the three-day winter storm period, Mount Lemmon could see eight to 18 inches of snow, and Madera Canyon could get four to 10 inches.
The Arizona Department of Transportation put out alerts urging drivers to be aware that state highways could be slick and potentially hazardous and that travel could be difficult at higher elevations.
