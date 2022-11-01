Football practice is wrapping up at Sahuarita High School just days before the Mustangs renew a rivalry with Walden Grove for the first time since 2015. Players line up, waiting their turn to say goodbye for the day to head coach Jake Price.
"Every day I get an opportunity to be around the kids, I want to make sure that they know," Price said. "I tell them I love them, and I say goodbye to them. That's actually one of the first pillars of our culture, is love."
If you define success by winning, it's been a disastrous season for the Mustangs, who enter the last two weeks of the season winless after eight games.
But wins and losses are not only measured by the scoreboard for second-year head coach Jake Price, who takes pride in the team's character-building culture.
"We've, unfortunately, had a tough season, yet on Mondays we're practicing hard," he said. "These kids are always committed, these kids are always loving to each other, they care about each other. And the reality is, there's no statistics that can really show you what great people these kids are going to be."
Price, a history teacher at Sahuarita High School, uses Thomas Edison's response to a question about the inventor's missteps in perfecting the light bulb as an example of viewing failure.
"Somebody asked Thomas Edison, 'How does it feel to fail 10,000 times?' He said, 'I didn't fail 10,000 times, I found 10,000 different ways not to make a light bulb,'" he said.
"Don't get me wrong, we want to win. We want to put some numbers in that W column, but the reality is the growth of watching these kids prepare so hard and then come out here on Friday night in front of the entire community — their friends, their classmates, parents and grandparents. When we fail, to turn around and come Monday and put it all back in, I think that's the reality of character."
Character-building aside, nobody likes to lose, and Sahuarita football parents and fans of the football team are no different.
But Athletic Director Chip Stratton said he isn't seeing any signs of dissent by way of phone calls, social media or in his email inbox. There are the occasional rumblings from the stands about bad play-calling but that's never unusual. Attendance at games has been great.
"I'm sure they would all like for us to be more successful than we are right now," he said.
But according to Stratton, seeing the players buy in and stick with it is a testament to Price's coaching.
"I have not noticed kids quitting, and that's a tribute to him and that doesn't go unnoticed, and I support Coach Price 100 percent, and I will do everything I can in my power to help him and the program succeed for sure."
As Price finishes up his second season as head coach for the Mustangs, Stratton remains hopeful for the program's future.
"I think our lower-level programs are very strong. I think the future is bright if we can keep our coaching staff in place and build that camaraderie and accountability within our program, I think our program will take off.
Price will be the first to say he would like to see the team execute better on the field, and occasionally hears from parents, but nothing takes away from experience itself. Especially coming out of the worst days of the pandemic, where playing football was an afterthought to some and greatly missed by high school students everywhere — players or not.
"A couple of years ago, these kids in high school didn't get to play football. We've seen injuries, we've seen programs in other states make bad decisions and have their season canceled because of character flaws, to say the least. The reality is, these kids like to be together as a family, and as a coaching staff, we love to be here with them. It's one of those things you appreciate every day because you never know when it's going to be your last."
For Price, the culture he is instilling at Sahuarita outweighs the results from Friday nights.
"Our first priority is character development, and to be honest with you, my first goal is to make sure that they know that they will always have me when they're 30, 40, 50, 60 years old. If they call me, I'll be there to answer."
His players have bought into the culture.
"As a player, I've just learned to be better, more committed and try to be a leader with these guys and teach the younger guys to be better," senior Jackson Lathom said. "As a person I've just grown in all ways and shapes and forms. I'm better with my studies, I've gotten better at making friendships, it's just helped me grow as a person in general."
"It's obviously close-knit," senior Ashton Ward said. "We all do love each other like coach said, we all would fight for each other, too."
On Friday, when the Mustangs face Walden Grove at home, you can throw the records out the window.
Not only because renewing the small-town rivalry game is bigger than the season and even the sport but also because the final score never tells the full story.
"I absolutely love these kids," Price said. " I tell them every day, besides my immediate family, these kids are the most important things in our lives, especially to all the coaches here... I couldn't care less about the record, but hopefully, the next time they see each other at the reunion, they have no embarrassment of telling each other they love them because of how much we instilled that this year."