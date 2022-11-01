team

Sahuarita High School head football coach Jake Price talks with the Mustangs after practice on Oct. 31. 

 Kevin Murphy Sahuarita Sun

Football practice is wrapping up at Sahuarita High School just days before the Mustangs renew a rivalry with Walden Grove for the first time since 2015. Players line up, waiting their turn to say goodbye for the day to head coach Jake Price.

"Every day I get an opportunity to be around the kids, I want to make sure that they know," Price said. "I tell them I love them, and I say goodbye to them. That's actually one of the first pillars of our culture, is love."

Jake and player

Sahuarita senior Erik Lopez says goodbye to head coach Jake Price after practice on Oct. 31.


