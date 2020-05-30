June is one of the busiest months in the region for wild predator sightings.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Public Information Officer Mark Hart, as temperatures warm, animals like bears, mountain lions, bobcats and coyotes may be more likely to come into areas with humans as water and food become more scarce.
Hart said there were multiple black bear sightings in the last two months at Madera Canyon, including a bear who came into a campsite on Mount Wrightson attracted by food.
Hart said to always use bear boxes to store food when camping and never bring food into the tent. Cooking also causes clothes and people to smell like food so it's wise to wash up after cooking. If you encounter a bear, chase them off or make noise and do not play dead.
Residents have reported seeing mountain lions recently in Arivaca. Hart said with mountain lions, do not run if you encounter one because they will chase you. Stand your ground, make noise, throw objects you might have on you and Hart said look it in the eye.
Anytime a resident spots a wild animal or has an encounter with them, they can call AZGFD at 623-236-7201. Hart said it is rare the department will kill an animal reported.