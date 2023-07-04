The wildfire, which has sent smoke as far north as Sahuarita and could be seen from Arivaca, was first spotted at 6:26 p.m. Friday in Beehive Canyon and grew significantly over the next three days. It was 7,000 acres on Monday.
But containment grew substanially, from 15 percent Monday to 42% on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the focus was on the northeastern flank as crews connected the northwestern and northeastern lines. Containment was increased along the southwest, southern, and southeastern flanks, according to the National Forest Service. The success of the firefighters on the ground mopping-up, in conjunction with aerial support, led to the increase in containment.
Retardant drops on the northern end of the fire aided in the firefighting response by containing the fire's spread.
On Wednesday, crews will continue to address hot spots and reinforce the perimeter.
Sunday afternoon, Arivaca Lake and campground along with all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within two miles of the center of the lake were closed to aid in firefighting efforts; they remained closed Tuesday.
The fire is in Beehive Canyon, about eight miles northwest of Rio Rico in the Nogales Ranger District. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Extreme heat, low relative humidity, and the remoteness of the fire have all affected firefighters’ ability to perform direct attacks on the fire, according to Coronado National Forest officials.
They said the fire is not related to the Corral Nuevo Fire about two miles south.
