The wildfire, which has sent smoke as far north as Sahuarita, was first spotted at 6:26 p.m. Friday in Beehive Canyon, and by Saturday morning had grown to 300 acres. It more than doubled in size from 3,000 acres to 7,000 overnight Sunday.
It was at 15 percent containment Monday, the latest figure available due to an early print deadline for the July Fourth holiday (see updates at gvnews.com).
Sunday afternoon, Arivaca Lake and campground along with all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within two miles of the center of the lake were closed to aid in firefighting efforts; they remained closed Monday.
Throughout the day Sunday, three helicopters aided firefighters by performing bucket drops of water within the Beehive and Corral Nuevo Fires. Firefighters on the ground were then able to reinforce the line and address hot spots.
The fire is in Beehive Canyon, about eight miles northwest of Rio Rico in the Nogales Ranger District. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Firefighters performed backburning operations during the weekend to establish a control line on the western and southern flanks of the fire. While effective, the fire continued to grow along the northern and eastern flanks.
Extreme heat, low relative humidity, and the remoteness of the fire have all affected firefighters’ ability to perform direct attacks on the fire, according to Coronado National Forest officials.
They said the fire is not related to the Corral Nuevo Fire about two miles south.
