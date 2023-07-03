The Beehive Fire that broke out last week northwest of Rio Rico grew to 7,000 acres by Monday afternoon and could be seen from Arivaca, according to the Coronado National Forest.

The wildfire, which has sent smoke as far north as Sahuarita, was first spotted at 6:26 p.m. Friday in Beehive Canyon, and by Saturday morning had grown to 300 acres. It more than doubled in size from 3,000 acres to 7,000 overnight Sunday.

Fire

Smoke from the Beehive Fire wafts north. The red retardant lines near the bottom of the photo are where work was performed dropping retardant to surround the Corral Nuevo Fire.
B2.356688638_573593604962269_8249181443327945361_n.jpg

The Beehive Fire was at 300 acres on Saturday, July 1.


