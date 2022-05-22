Representatives from the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation on Monday will present updates on plans to build an animal breeding and care center that would be partly in the Town of Sahuarita.
ACNC, which operates the Phoenix Zoo, signed a lease agreement with Freeport-McMoRan in 2018 for 1,120 acres primarily in unincorporated Pima County (a portion of which lies in Sahuarita), to establish a conservation management center dedicated to population sustainability and possible reintroduction of wildlife species.
According to the project proposal, ACNC’s off-site facility in Southern Arizona would fill the need for a large expanses of land dedicated to preserving and breeding several critically endangered species, which could include gazelle, Mexican gray wolves, cheetahs, giraffes and rhinos.
The wildlife conservation park would also serve as an ecotourism destination, with a proposed site for an RV park, tent camping and “glamping,” as well as educational facilities for training aspiring conservation scientists.
Elements of the proposed project also include a drive-thru animal safari park, a water reclamation riparian reserve, and an interpretive learning center that will teach visitors about the importance of conservation.
According to the project timeline, fundraising for the park would begin this year, with the initial design phase expected to wrap up in 2024.
The first phase of construction, which would include roadways, staff facilities, animal enclosures and shelters, could begin as early as 2025, with later construction on the welcome and educational centers taking place in 2027 and beyond.
