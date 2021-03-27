NewsGuard, a journalism and technology company that rates the credibility of news and information websites, has collectively awarded 22 Wick Communications websites and their associated newsrooms a perfect score of 100 for credibility and transparency.
Wick is the parent company of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun.
According to NewsGuard, "News articles on the sites generally rely on reputable and firsthand sources such as police, government officials and community members. Headlines and images accurately represent story content."
The New York Times and Wall Street Journal also received 100 scores.
NewsGuard said just 20% of the 6,000 news and info websites it has rated have been awarded perfect scores. For context, Fox News received a 69.5; CNN, 87.5; Newsmax a 35 and MSNBC, 70.