Pima County Regional Flood Control maintains a dataset of rainfall measurements from major streams and washes across the county. The data above reflects rainfall totals over the past week (Aug. 16-23, 2022) in inches.
Green Valley resident Kevin Brockley captured this shot of a monsoon thunderstorm over Tucson in August 2021.
Kevin Brockley
A weekend of flash flood concerns and scattered storm activity made a small dent in Tucson’s monsoon rainfall, but not as much as some Pima County residents might have anticipated.
Rainfall at the Tucson International Airport, the official recording location for the National Weather Service in Tucson, amounted to about one-third of an inch from Friday, Aug. 19, through Monday, Aug. 22.
The activity brings the rainfall for the 2022 monsoon, which began June 15, to 2.36 inches – about 1.5 inches below normal rainfall for the area with just over a month left in the official season.
But compare the airport’s measurements to that of the Green Valley area, which saw rainfall totals between 0.75 inches and about 1.5 inches over the weekend, and you might be left wondering why we’re so concerned about the airport – historically one of the drier spots in the Tucson area – at all.
John Glueck, a meteorologist with NWS in Tucson, said it’s a difficult question to answer, but historical continuity plays a big part.
“Historically speaking, the hard part is looking back in time trying to compare season to season, which is especially difficult when you go back into the 1890s and the early part of the 20th century, simply because the rain gauge network was not as large as we have now,” Glueck said.
“We have a lot of personal weather stations and gauges here now, but those networks don’t extend all the way back in time, so we really have to have one spot that we can look at and say, ‘OK, what has this looked like over the last hundred years or so?’”
To that end, Tucson’s spot is the airport, which has been the National Weather Service’s official recording location since October 1948.
“The airport, for the most part, is one of the drier spots in the area, but because it has been the official location for Tucson since the 1940s, it’s a very well-established climate station that we need to keep,” Glueck said.
Though he says the frustration with the airport as the official recording spot is understandable, Glueck said NWS works to acknowledge that spatial variability will always play a role in rainfall activity, from season to season, and even across a given area during a single season.
“Even in Green Valley, there’s a 0.75 inch difference of rainfall across the entire area just last weekend, and about an inch or two-inch difference across that area for the whole monsoon so far, depending on where you’re at – if you’re closer to the Santa Ritas or you’re somewhere west of Interstate-19,” Glueck said.
“So really, there’s no one perfect spot, there’s no such thing, and that’s the hard part.”
But when it comes to measuring the rainfall data outside of the airport, Glueck said today's extensive gauge network means there are plenty of options to choose from.
Pima County’s Regional Flood Control District monitors several gauges in washes in and around Green Valley, providing rainfall data up to the last 10 minutes.
There’s also a number of personal weather stations on sites like Weather Underground, RainLog.org and Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) where the public can upload rainfall data from their own backyards.
Glueck, who authors the NWS Monthly Climate Report, said he uses this wealth of community and real-time data to try to paint a picture of not just what’s happening in metro Tucson, but across southeastern Arizona, during the monsoon – even if it doesn’t make the “official” cut.
Looking ahead
Daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this weekend, but with a bit of a downward trend after Thursday, according to NWS. The biggest threats will be strong winds, possible lightning and isolated flash flooding.
After some below-normal temperatures earlier this week, southeastern Arizona will see a warming trend through the weekend, with highs expected to climb into the upper 90s next week.
