220624_Mock Election_23.jpg

A volunteer helps with a mock election held at the Pima County Health Department's Abrams facility in June. 

 Gerry Loew | Pima County

With less than two weeks until Election Day, voters are enthusiastically heading to the polls while keeping fears about the economy and the future of democracy top-of-mind.

A new national survey released last week by the Pew Research Center found nearly eight in 10 registered voters in both parties say they’re either “extremely” or “very” motivated to vote in the midterms.

midterm-voting_Pew Research Center.jpg

The economy remains a top issue for voters heading into this year's midterm election, according to a new national Pew Research Center survey. 
Election Issues_Kathy Babcock.JPG

Green Valley Democrat Kathy Babcock
Election Issues_Mike Day and Mary Martin.JPG

Green Valley voters Mike Day and Mary Martin. 
teachers.JPG

Sara Mora and Barb Tingle. 


Ellen Sussman and Jamie Verwys contributed to this story. Reach reporter Mary Glen Hatcher at 520-547-9740.

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

